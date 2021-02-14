Sign up
Floral - Encased in Ice
We were so lucky...we didn't lose power although all around us trees were down and other nearby areas have been without electricity for 4 days now. So many trees were taken down by the weight of the ice, and yet these delicate flowers survive.
14th February 2021
14th Feb 21
Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
June 2020. My name is Madeline and I have been living since December 2017 in Salem, Oregon, a native New York City person...
1293
photos
104
followers
112
following
41% complete
Views
7
Album
365 Year 5
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
12th February 2021 3:19pm
ice
,
flowers
,
frozen-flower
,
flower-in-ice
