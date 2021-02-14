Previous
Next
Floral - Encased in Ice by granagringa
150 / 365

Floral - Encased in Ice

We were so lucky...we didn't lose power although all around us trees were down and other nearby areas have been without electricity for 4 days now. So many trees were taken down by the weight of the ice, and yet these delicate flowers survive.
14th February 2021 14th Feb 21

Granagringa

ace
@granagringa
June 2020. My name is Madeline and I have been living since December 2017 in Salem, Oregon, a native New York City person...
41% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise