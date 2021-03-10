Previous
This Heron's Always at Mirror Pond by granagringa
This Heron's Always at Mirror Pond

The darkroom @thedarkroom theme for the week is "birds"...this one just modeled so well. Herons do often stay still, but this one more than most. A sculpture in a small urban park.
10th March 2021

Granagringa

@granagringa
My name is Madeline and I have been living since December 2017 in Salem, Oregon, a native New York City person...
