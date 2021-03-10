Sign up
This Heron's Always at Mirror Pond
The darkroom
@thedarkroom
theme for the week is "birds"...this one just modeled so well. Herons do often stay still, but this one more than most. A sculpture in a small urban park.
10th March 2021
10th Mar 21
Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
June 2020. My name is Madeline and I have been living since December 2017 in Salem, Oregon, a native New York City person...
1301
photos
103
followers
111
following
Views
5
Album
365 Year 5
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
10th March 2021 3:00pm
Tags
pond
,
sculpture
,
heron
,
darkroom-bird
