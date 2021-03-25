Sign up
Goose & Shadow
Thanks always for your visits...I've been thinking in terms of shadows and reflections this week. Always good to know what you think!
25th March 2021
25th Mar 21
Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
June 2020. My name is Madeline and I have been living since December 2017 in Salem, Oregon, a native New York City person...
Views
4
Album
365 Year 5
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
25th March 2021 4:21pm
b&w
,
wildlife
,
shadow
,
black&white
,
goose
