Previous
Next
Signed-in; She's Waiting To Be Called by granagringa
194 / 365

Signed-in; She's Waiting To Be Called

Another from yesterday's waiting room "photo-op".
Thanks always for visiting, commenting, etc...I wish I had more ways to say thank you.
2nd June 2021 2nd Jun 21

Granagringa

ace
@granagringa
June 2020. My name is Madeline and I have been living since December 2017 in Salem, Oregon, a native New York City person...
53% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Loving your POV! Great idea.
June 2nd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise