Signed-in; She's Waiting To Be Called
Another from yesterday's waiting room "photo-op".
Thanks always for visiting, commenting, etc...I wish I had more ways to say thank you.
2nd June 2021
2nd Jun 21
Granagringa
@granagringa
June 2020. My name is Madeline and I have been living since December 2017 in Salem, Oregon, a native New York City person...
4
1
365 Year 5
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
1st June 2021 12:17pm
Tags
feet
,
legs
,
waiting-room
,
sixws-118
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Loving your POV! Great idea.
June 2nd, 2021
