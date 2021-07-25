Sign up
21 / 365
Workin' It!
IRONMAN 70.3 runs (and swims and bikes) through my town today...and right in front of where I live. This is the beginning of the 50-odd mile bike ride after the 1.2 mile swim and before the 13 mile or so run. You go baby!!!
25th July 2021
Granagringa
@granagringa
June 2020. My name is Madeline and I have been living since December 2017 in Salem, Oregon, a native New York City person...
365 Year 6
ILCE-6000
25th July 2021 7:23am
bicycle
,
race
,
panning
,
ironman
