Vineyard Graphic by granagringa
171 / 365

Vineyard Graphic

The Willamette Valley in Oregon is home to many, many, many vineyards. The lines are always fascinating to me. One of those "oh, look at that" while at the stop sign! Luckily no traffic behind me!
19th May 2022 19th May 22

Granagringa

@granagringa
June 2020. My name is Madeline and I have been living since December 2017 in Salem, Oregon, a native New York City person...
