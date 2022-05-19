Sign up
171 / 365
Vineyard Graphic
The Willamette Valley in Oregon is home to many, many, many vineyards. The lines are always fascinating to me. One of those "oh, look at that" while at the stop sign! Luckily no traffic behind me!
19th May 2022
19th May 22
Granagringa
@granagringa
June 2020. My name is Madeline and I have been living since December 2017 in Salem, Oregon, a native New York City person...
1506
photos
99
followers
104
following
47% complete
165
166
167
168
169
170
171
172
Views
1
Album
365 Year 6
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
20th May 2022 5:23pm
Tags
lines
,
clouds
,
noise
,
vineyard
,
black&white
,
graphic
