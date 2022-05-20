Previous
Red-winged Blackbird by granagringa
170 / 365

Red-winged Blackbird

"Red-winged blackbirds symbolize good luck, protection, prosperity, and guardian angels looking over you." I'm not sure if this is from millersguild.com or some other source; it just popped up when I searched for red-winged blackbird.
20th May 2022 20th May 22

