109 / 365
Night Table flat-lay
Desperate to shoot anything! Sorry I haven't been commenting more; catching up is on that never-ending to-do list!!!
25th February 2022
25th Feb 22
Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
June 2020. My name is Madeline and I have been living since December 2017 in Salem, Oregon, a native New York City person...
1444
photos
99
followers
100
following
View this month »
103
104
105
106
107
108
109
110
Views
3
Album
365 Year 6
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
25th February 2022 10:44am
Tags
black&white
,
still-life
,
bird's-eye-view
,
flat-lay
