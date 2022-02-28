Previous
Red Car by granagringa
111 / 365

Red Car

Taken with my phone...focusing on the window screen so DoF really shallow. Selective color in PS.
Sorry I haven't been commenting; this week for sure (I hope!)
28th February 2022 28th Feb 22

Granagringa

ace
@granagringa
June 2020. My name is Madeline and I have been living since December 2017 in Salem, Oregon, a native New York City person...
30% complete

Photo Details

Walks @ 7 ace
Cool idea, and I enjoyed looking for the car's features in the various squares of the grid.
March 1st, 2022  
