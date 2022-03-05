Previous
Indigo-ish Saturday 1 by granagringa
116 / 365

Indigo-ish Saturday 1

Indigo? Purple? somewhere on the color wheel in that direction anyway. So interesting as I look around my home for these colors!
Thanks for the visits, comments, and it's just nice to be here to be motivated.
5th March 2022

Granagringa

