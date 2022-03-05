Sign up
116 / 365
Indigo-ish Saturday 1
Indigo? Purple? somewhere on the color wheel in that direction anyway. So interesting as I look around my home for these colors!
Thanks for the visits, comments, and it's just nice to be here to be motivated.
5th March 2022
5th Mar 22
0
0
Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
June 2020. My name is Madeline and I have been living since December 2017 in Salem, Oregon, a native New York City person...
1450
photos
99
followers
100
following
31% complete
View this month »
109
110
111
112
113
114
115
116
Views
3
Album
365 Year 6
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
6th March 2022 2:35pm
Tags
fabric
,
scarf
,
full-frame
,
rainbow2022
