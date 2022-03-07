Previous
Red Monday 1 - Don't Walk by granagringa
Red Monday 1 - Don't Walk

A touch of red amid all the gray of the metal, the sky, the Oregon atmosphere in March.
7th March 2022 7th Mar 22

Granagringa

June 2020. My name is Madeline and I have been living since December 2017 in Salem, Oregon, a native New York City person...
Good idea for red.
March 9th, 2022  
Granagringa ace
@shutterbug49 Thanks...sometime I find ideas for these shots hard to come by, even tho they are right there!
March 9th, 2022  
