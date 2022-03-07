Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
118 / 365
Red Monday 1 - Don't Walk
A touch of red amid all the gray of the metal, the sky, the Oregon atmosphere in March.
Thanks for coming by and if you comment, so appreciated!
7th March 2022
7th Mar 22
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
June 2020. My name is Madeline and I have been living since December 2017 in Salem, Oregon, a native New York City person...
1452
photos
99
followers
100
following
32% complete
View this month »
111
112
113
114
115
116
117
118
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365 Year 6
Camera
SM-A102U
Taken
7th March 2022 3:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
traffic-sign
,
rainbow2022
Shutterbug
ace
Good idea for red.
March 9th, 2022
Granagringa
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks...sometime I find ideas for these shots hard to come by, even tho they are right there!
March 9th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close