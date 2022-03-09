Previous
Orange Tuesday 2 - Liguid Orange by granagringa
119 / 365

Orange Tuesday 2 - Liguid Orange

Continuing with the Rainbow...orange seems to run abstract for me. This is a macro/close-up of an orange-tinted bubble wand against a plastic orange file folder (the subject of last week's orange image).
9th March 2022 9th Mar 22

Granagringa

@granagringa
June 2020. My name is Madeline and I have been living since December 2017 in Salem, Oregon
Photo Details

