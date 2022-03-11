Sign up
122 / 365
Blue Friday 2
Another for the rainbow month...thanks for all your comments and visits. Where do the days go? They seem to fly by.
11th March 2022
11th Mar 22
Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
June 2020. My name is Madeline and I have been living since December 2017 in Salem, Oregon, a native New York City person...
1456
photos
99
followers
99
following
115
116
117
118
119
120
121
122
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365 Year 6
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
11th March 2022 4:25pm
blue
,
spray
,
flash
,
rainbow2022
Shutterbug
ace
That’s really nice. I love the comp and the way you caught the spray.
March 13th, 2022
JackieR
ace
Isn't that a clever shot!
March 13th, 2022
Granagringa
ace
@shutterbug49
omg..how did you do that so quickly??? thanks so much; I'm glad it worked and glad you like it!
March 13th, 2022
Granagringa
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Same comment.omg..how did you do that so quickly??? thanks so much; I'm glad it worked and glad you like it!
March 13th, 2022
Jacqueline
ace
Clever idea and execution!
March 13th, 2022
