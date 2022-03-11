Previous
Blue Friday 2 by granagringa
122 / 365

Blue Friday 2

Another for the rainbow month...thanks for all your comments and visits. Where do the days go? They seem to fly by.
11th March 2022 11th Mar 22

Granagringa

@granagringa
June 2020. My name is Madeline and I have been living since December 2017 in Salem, Oregon, a native New York City person...
Shutterbug ace
That’s really nice. I love the comp and the way you caught the spray.
March 13th, 2022  
JackieR ace
Isn't that a clever shot!
March 13th, 2022  
Granagringa ace
@shutterbug49 omg..how did you do that so quickly??? thanks so much; I'm glad it worked and glad you like it!
March 13th, 2022  
Granagringa ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond Same comment.omg..how did you do that so quickly??? thanks so much; I'm glad it worked and glad you like it!
March 13th, 2022  
Jacqueline ace
Clever idea and execution!
March 13th, 2022  
