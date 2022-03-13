Sign up
124 / 365
Violet-ish Sunday 2
One of my goals for this rainbow month, aside from actually doing it, is to use the same object each week on that color day. This clip is really a hard one for me. Any ideas or suggestions of what to do with it would be greatly appreciated! Thnks.
13th March 2022
13th Mar 22
Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
June 2020. My name is Madeline and I have been living since December 2017 in Salem, Oregon, a native New York City person...
1458
photos
100
followers
99
following
33% complete
Views
6
Views
6
Album
365 Year 6
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
14th March 2022 6:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
violet
,
low-key
,
rainbow2022
