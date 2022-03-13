Previous
Violet-ish Sunday 2 by granagringa
124 / 365

Violet-ish Sunday 2

One of my goals for this rainbow month, aside from actually doing it, is to use the same object each week on that color day. This clip is really a hard one for me. Any ideas or suggestions of what to do with it would be greatly appreciated! Thnks.
13th March 2022 13th Mar 22

Granagringa

