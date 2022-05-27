Previous
Next
Baby's Breath (2) by granagringa
5 / 365

Baby's Breath (2)

A deeper depth of field than the previous shot; nice to have a bit of leeway in focusing!
Thanks always for visits and input!
27th May 2022 27th May 22

Granagringa

ace
@granagringa
May 2022. My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project. Thanks to 365...
1% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise