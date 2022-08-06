Previous
Riding MIdst the Flowers by granagringa
28 / 365

Riding MIdst the Flowers

Trying a bit of panning...challenge - getting subject in focus while background gets panned. Too fast...everything blurred; too slow...background in focus. ugg!
6th August 2022 6th Aug 22

Granagringa

May 2022. My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project. Thanks to 365...
Photo Details

