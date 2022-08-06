Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
28 / 365
Riding MIdst the Flowers
Trying a bit of panning...challenge - getting subject in focus while background gets panned. Too fast...everything blurred; too slow...background in focus. ugg!
6th August 2022
6th Aug 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
May 2022. My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project. Thanks to 365...
1541
photos
100
followers
106
following
9% complete
View this month »
28
29
30
31
32
33
34
35
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365 Year 7
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
6th August 2022 7:12am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
motion
,
bike
,
park
,
movement
,
rider
,
theme-motion
,
panning
,
icm
,
slow-shutter
,
bike-riding
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close