114 / 365
Stairway to Snow
For the black & white landscape week in the FOR2023 challenge.
I am so grateful for all your views and comments. Your input is always helpful and encouraging.
25th February 2023
25th Feb 23
1
1
Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
May 2022. My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project. Thanks to 365...
1621
photos
98
followers
104
following
31% complete
View this month »
107
108
109
110
111
112
113
114
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 Year 7
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
23rd February 2023 8:07am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
staircase
,
minimal
,
theme-blackwhite
,
for2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
nice effect
February 25th, 2023
