For the current artist challenge (ac-andrekertesz). It looks so simple but then one starts noticing all the details...not lined up just right so the angles aren't the same or nearly as effective...and how did he do that lighting? And, really, where in heaven's name did he have the camera? Etc, etc. This is a loose imitation of "Mondrian's Glasses and Pipe" which can be seen here https://www.artic.edu/artworks/50157/mondrian-s-glasses-and-pipe