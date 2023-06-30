Sign up
Previous
10 / 365
Crowning Day
On a break from getting a dental crown...nice that there's a park so close to the office!
Sorry I've been so negligent of commenting...just haven't been here at all! Trying to make it up when I can.
30th June 2023
30th Jun 23
1
0
Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
May 2022. My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project.
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Tags
yellow
,
flower
,
park
,
sooc
,
week
Larry Steager
ace
Nice
July 12th, 2023
