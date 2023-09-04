Sign up
Previous
27 / 365
Drowning Leaf
Cropped in on a leaf just under the surface of the water at the small pond in the small park across from where I live. A few moments of quiet time. Early sign of autumn. Thanks always for your visits and comments.
4th September 2023
4th Sep 23
0
0
Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
May 2022. My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project. Thanks to 365...
1682
photos
92
followers
101
following
7% complete
View this month »
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365 Year 8 & beyond
Camera
ILCE-6500
Taken
3rd September 2023 4:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaf
,
autumn
