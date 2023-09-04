Previous
Drowning Leaf by granagringa
27 / 365

Drowning Leaf

Cropped in on a leaf just under the surface of the water at the small pond in the small park across from where I live. A few moments of quiet time. Early sign of autumn. Thanks always for your visits and comments.
4th September 2023 4th Sep 23

Granagringa

