The Darkroom @thedarkroom theme for the week is annoyances. Can't think of too many things that annoy more than wasps, especially when they are inside! Another version, same wasp @thedarkroom If you check the other out the other image, I'd be interested in knowing which composition works better...this near the edge of the frame or the other with its rule of thirds. And if they both really stink, I get that too. TY