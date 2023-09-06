Previous
Next
Circular by granagringa
29 / 365

Circular

For the minimal challenge - circular (minimal-41). Lucky for me there was a glass of wine at hand as I went through the SH*T list. Just trying to remind myself to shoot almost anything!!!
6th September 2023 6th Sep 23

Granagringa

ace
@granagringa
May 2022. My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project. Thanks to 365...
8% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise