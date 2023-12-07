Previous
Low Key at Mid-day by granagringa
72 / 365

Low Key at Mid-day

Actually shot mid-day with bright sunlight. Lowered the exposure comp and played with settings on the point & shoot camera. Converted to b&w but only to take out a bit of brown on the boat. Thanks always for your visits and your enthusiam.
7th December 2023 7th Dec 23

Granagringa

ace
@granagringa
May 2022. My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project. Thanks to 365...
19% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise