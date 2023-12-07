Sign up
72 / 365
Low Key at Mid-day
Actually shot mid-day with bright sunlight. Lowered the exposure comp and played with settings on the point & shoot camera. Converted to b&w but only to take out a bit of brown on the boat. Thanks always for your visits and your enthusiam.
7th December 2023
7th Dec 23
Granagringa
@granagringa
May 2022. My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project.
Tags
b&w
,
sunlight
,
river
,
contrast
,
ripples
,
low-key
