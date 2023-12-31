Previous
Stylish by granagringa
83 / 365

Stylish

Ladies who lunch! My eye was caught by the shape and swing of the walking sticks and the capes! I hope they enjoyed their lunch! Happy New Year's to you all...and I hope you also enjoyed the day.
31st December 2023 31st Dec 23

Granagringa

@granagringa
May 2022. My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project. Thanks to 365...
22% complete

Shutterbug ace
Nice comp, the way you captured them when they were quite evenly spread.
January 4th, 2024  
Granagringa ace
@shutterbug49 Why, thank you...I also liked how two of them were looking almost in the same position while the woman on the right was the "other". thanks always for visiting.
January 4th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
They make quite a statement! Great candid. Happy New Year to you too!
January 4th, 2024  
Kathy ace
Always they are so stylishly dressed. We used to go a certain restaurant in town and when church let out and they came to eat, we loved looking at their spiffy outfits and hats.
January 4th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
It's like a scene from a movie...
January 4th, 2024  
