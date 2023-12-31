Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
83 / 365
Stylish
Ladies who lunch! My eye was caught by the shape and swing of the walking sticks and the capes! I hope they enjoyed their lunch! Happy New Year's to you all...and I hope you also enjoyed the day.
31st December 2023
31st Dec 23
5
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
May 2022. My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project. Thanks to 365...
1738
photos
99
followers
105
following
22% complete
View this month »
76
77
78
79
80
81
82
83
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
5
Album
365 Year 8 & beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
31st December 2023 9:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
street
,
candid
,
style
,
ladies
,
women
,
swagger
,
rule-of-odds
Shutterbug
ace
Nice comp, the way you captured them when they were quite evenly spread.
January 4th, 2024
Granagringa
ace
@shutterbug49
Why, thank you...I also liked how two of them were looking almost in the same position while the woman on the right was the "other". thanks always for visiting.
January 4th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
They make quite a statement! Great candid. Happy New Year to you too!
January 4th, 2024
Kathy
ace
Always they are so stylishly dressed. We used to go a certain restaurant in town and when church let out and they came to eat, we loved looking at their spiffy outfits and hats.
January 4th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
It's like a scene from a movie...
January 4th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close