Previous
Next
Fly-by Shooting by granagringa
86 / 365

Fly-by Shooting

Just a fly-by....not great focus, for sure but I liked the proximity of seagull and cloud and where they were in frame. Sooc with a bit of added saturation.
13th January 2024 13th Jan 24

Granagringa

ace
@granagringa
May 2022. My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project. Thanks to 365...
24% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise