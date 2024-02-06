Previous
Next
Glittering Glass by granagringa
98 / 365

Glittering Glass

Converted original to b&w and then played with curves in PS...I'm still not at the point where I can predict what the curve adjustments will do but it's fun pulling that line around.
6th February 2024 6th Feb 24

Granagringa

ace
@granagringa
May 2022. My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project. Thanks to 365...
27% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise