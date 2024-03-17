Previous
Cherry Blossoms in the Arboretum by granagringa
104 / 365

Cherry Blossoms in the Arboretum

Ah, another find here in our new city...the county Arboretum. It's a small but lovely park, complete with Japanese garden. I foresee this becoming a real oasis for us here. Thank you always for your visits and comments...you all inspire me.
17th March 2024 17th Mar 24

Granagringa

