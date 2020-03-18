Previous
Lake Taupo in quiet mood! by happypat
Lake Taupo in quiet mood!

A frosty start this morning, we had to scrape ice of the window.
As usual the day turned into one if the best days...a bit cooler but lovely blue skies & lots of sun!
Out last full day in this part of NZ.
A very pleasant day with family & grandsons.
Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
✈ Currently in New Zealand so I'll likely be a little absent from here for the next three weeks! Year 🔟 and I can hardly remember...
julia ace
Looks a stunning morning .. we have noticed it a bit more chilly in the mornings up here as well .. gearing up for wedding #2 .. have fun ..
March 18th, 2020  
bep
What a lovely peaceful capture.
March 18th, 2020  
