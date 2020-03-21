Sign up
Photo 3103
Newly wedded
A lovely wedding yesterday!
William & his new bride Erin tied the knot in a tractor museum.
Everything went perfectly & it was a unique venue which suited their small intimate wedding perfectly.
Lots of strange new regulations such as hand sanitising & listing our names & addresses for traceability.
A real historic occasion which will be talked about for years to come.
It didn’t spoil the enjoyment!
21st March 2020
21st Mar 20
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
✈ Currently in New Zealand so I'll likely be a little absent from here for the next three weeks! Year 🔟 and I can hardly remember...
3868
photos
145
followers
126
following
3096
3097
3098
3099
3100
3101
3102
3103
3097
3098
3099
3100
3101
765
3102
3103
erin
william
nz
wedding.
2020
julia
ace
Oh sweet.. appropriate for this farming couple.. and the cows in the background
March 22nd, 2020
Dianne
They’re dressed a bit different from the previous image! A lovely wedding frock and nice rural setting for the photos. A lovely looking couple.
March 22nd, 2020
