Newly wedded by happypat
Newly wedded

A lovely wedding yesterday!
William & his new bride Erin tied the knot in a tractor museum.
Everything went perfectly & it was a unique venue which suited their small intimate wedding perfectly.

Lots of strange new regulations such as hand sanitising & listing our names & addresses for traceability.
A real historic occasion which will be talked about for years to come.

It didn’t spoil the enjoyment!
21st March 2020 21st Mar 20

Pat Knowles

@happypat
julia ace
Oh sweet.. appropriate for this farming couple.. and the cows in the background
March 22nd, 2020  
Dianne
They’re dressed a bit different from the previous image! A lovely wedding frock and nice rural setting for the photos. A lovely looking couple.
March 22nd, 2020  
