VE Day 2020

We had a socially distancing get together down our lane last night.

We all put chairs up in the widest bit of the road & the ones round the corner came up to our end.

We had to shout a bit sometimes to make ourselves heard but it was very enjoyable.

The warm evening helped, always nice to sit in the evening sun.

We had a quiz & lots of bunting up to make it festive. Normally we would have had a much bigger do but circumstances ruled that out.

When it was the Golden Jubilee in 2002 we had a massive party in the red bricked barn you can see in the main picture. It just had straw in then before it was developed.



Three good things:

1. A neighbour down the road who normally comes to our celebrations & of course couldn’t this year rang me this morning to tell me she was remembering all the happy parties we have had over the years...I was really touched!

2. I realised how much we miss having friends & family round...tea & cakes & laughter.

3. I have finished my book this afternoon....a bit of unlikely coincidence at the end but we all could forgive that because it’s such a heartwarming story.