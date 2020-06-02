Previous
Next
Tomatoes to come! by happypat
Photo 3171

Tomatoes to come!

Well we offered & have been accepted....onto the next phase of our lives!
Harry’s first greenhouse complete with tomato plants!
You can see Walters veg patch with onions & canes with his chrysanthemum plants.

Not sure how long before we move, hoping Walter & his wife manage to find somewhere they can settle into...feel quite guilty moving him out of his home.

We have lots of plans but not going to get too excited as things can easily go wrong as we found out last year.

Three good things:
1. Made the most of our last hot day for the time being...I spent the day on the telephone & sitting reading in the sun.
2. Tomorrow I must start sorting our filing cabinet out.
3. Springwatch on TV.
2nd June 2020 2nd Jun 20

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 🔟 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last nine years, if only...
868% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
Exciting times!
June 2nd, 2020  
julia ace
Very exciting times hopefully all goes well.. nice to see that you have some established gardens and the glass house will be great.. nice looking rhubarb as well..
June 2nd, 2020  
Graham Harcombe ace
All to look forward to. Spookily enough, I'm watching Springwatch as I type.
June 2nd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise