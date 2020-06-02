Tomatoes to come!

Well we offered & have been accepted....onto the next phase of our lives!

Harry’s first greenhouse complete with tomato plants!

You can see Walters veg patch with onions & canes with his chrysanthemum plants.



Not sure how long before we move, hoping Walter & his wife manage to find somewhere they can settle into...feel quite guilty moving him out of his home.



We have lots of plans but not going to get too excited as things can easily go wrong as we found out last year.



Three good things:

1. Made the most of our last hot day for the time being...I spent the day on the telephone & sitting reading in the sun.

2. Tomorrow I must start sorting our filing cabinet out.

3. Springwatch on TV.