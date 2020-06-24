Previous
Birthday boy by happypat
Photo 3192

Birthday boy

Very late posting tonight as we have been celebrating a Harry’s birthday tonight.
Just family outside socially distant in the garden, lucky a very warm evening to sit out.

This photo was taken six years ago but he doesn’t look much different now except the small mark on his face has been removed.

I might even have posted the same photo before but it’s all I’ve got tonight.
24th June 2020 24th Jun 20

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 🔟 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last nine years, if only...
874% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Happy birthday, Harry! What a handsome fella he is. Super natural portrait
June 24th, 2020  
judith deacon ace
Happy birthday Harry, a nice day, a cup of coffee and the papers, what more could a man want!
June 24th, 2020  
julia ace
Happy birthday Harry.. hope uou have had a nice day together..🎂🍻
June 25th, 2020  
