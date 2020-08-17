Stormy skies

This evening we had thunder & torrential rain.
It lasted about 15 minutes & then passed by leaving beautiful blue sky & sunshine.
You can see our bonfire ready to be lit in the field there...we have lots of paperwork & old account books to go on there too....we will light it before we move but I need to tell my neighbour before we do as she doesn’t like bonfires on her washing!!
Going north & away from us!
Three good things:
1. A beautiful thoughtful gift through the post from a friend.....( you know who you are! Xx)
2. A U turn by the examination board over the A level results...it’s good to acknowledge mistakes.
3. A very clean fridge!