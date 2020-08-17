Previous
Next
Stormy skies by happypat
Photo 3246

Stormy skies

This evening we had thunder & torrential rain.
It lasted about 15 minutes & then passed by leaving beautiful blue sky & sunshine.
You can see our bonfire ready to be lit in the field there...we have lots of paperwork & old account books to go on there too....we will light it before we move but I need to tell my neighbour before we do as she doesn’t like bonfires on her washing!!

Going north & away from us!

Three good things:
1. A beautiful thoughtful gift through the post from a friend.....( you know who you are! Xx)
2. A U turn by the examination board over the A level results...it’s good to acknowledge mistakes.
3. A very clean fridge!
17th August 2020 17th Aug 20

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 🔟 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last nine years, if only...
889% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise