Stormy skies

This evening we had thunder & torrential rain.

It lasted about 15 minutes & then passed by leaving beautiful blue sky & sunshine.

You can see our bonfire ready to be lit in the field there...we have lots of paperwork & old account books to go on there too....we will light it before we move but I need to tell my neighbour before we do as she doesn’t like bonfires on her washing!!



Going north & away from us!



Three good things:

1. A beautiful thoughtful gift through the post from a friend.....( you know who you are! Xx)

2. A U turn by the examination board over the A level results...it’s good to acknowledge mistakes.

3. A very clean fridge!