When we move house we will be five minutes walk away from this pub.The Cartford Inn has just won pub of the year awarded by the Telegraph newspaper.Well deserved too as it’s an excellent place to spend time.The owners are always looking ways to improve & attract more custom.Three good things:1. A place to stroll to on a summer evening to meet the locals for a quick drink. We are not pub goers but a chat is always good. Downhill all the way there but unfortunately a hill to climb on the way back!2. Blackberries in the hedges. I have walked over 8000 steps this afternoon.3. Pop socks inside my trainers.