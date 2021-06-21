Progress!

The plumbers are in! All the bathroom equipment was delivered today & two plumbers got started straight away.

When we called in there were two original builders & the electrician & plumbers all busy at work.



Three good things:

1. We’ve been looking at lights today & although we didn’t buy any I now know the type I want which is a massive step forward!

2. The electrician knows a man with a big electrical shop near so we have to mention his name & he will give discount…we plan to go this week.

3. I’ve had my haircut…always a good feeling to be tidied up!