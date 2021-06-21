Previous
Progress! by happypat
Photo 3546

Progress!

The plumbers are in! All the bathroom equipment was delivered today & two plumbers got started straight away.
When we called in there were two original builders & the electrician & plumbers all busy at work.

Three good things:
1. We’ve been looking at lights today & although we didn’t buy any I now know the type I want which is a massive step forward!
2. The electrician knows a man with a big electrical shop near so we have to mention his name & he will give discount…we plan to go this week.
3. I’ve had my haircut…always a good feeling to be tidied up!
21st June 2021 21st Jun 21

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 11 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade, if only the...
971% complete

Beryl Lloyd ace
So good to see progress - it seems to be progressing by leaps and bounds -- so glad that you have made decisions re the light fittings - so much decisions to make . I know how you feel re a haircut - My hairdresser failed to come last week so you can imagine how unkempt I feel - She will come this Wednesday !
June 21st, 2021  
Casablanca ace
If I ever visit your house, I shall feel like I know every brick!
June 21st, 2021  
carol white ace
Great progress
June 21st, 2021  
