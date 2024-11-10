Previous
Poppies in Garstang. by happypat
Poppies in Garstang.

The High Street in Garstang has a poppy on every bollards each where possible with the name of someone’s son, father, uncle, brother or any member of a family.
Even more poppies this year around the Square & main shopping area.
The Remembrance Services last night & in London this morning were excellent.


My daughter Cathy took a photo of her cat Gus & sent it me & I thought ‘great I will use that today for my post!’
Instead she has joined 365 & posted it herself.
Not sure how long she will be able to keep it up as she’s a very busy person but now & again might do!
10th November 2024 10th Nov 24

Pat Knowles

Sue Cooper ace
What a lovely idea. Fav.
November 10th, 2024  
