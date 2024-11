Booths

Harry & I popped into Garstang this afternoon for a few groceries.

I do have to say Booths is a very pleasant place to shop….wide aisles & we always see someone to talk to!

I did walk through traitors gate though to Aldi where I have favourites to buy.



While in Booths Harry bought a box of After Eights so when I saw exactly the same in Aldi I bought some too to compare prices!

we were very shocked to find Harry had paid £4.00 in Booths & I paid £2.49 in Aldi!



Shocking difference in Price!