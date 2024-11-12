Small books

We have a small dresser we kept from our old house. I keep all my small books on the shelves. In the farmhouse it had China & keepsakes on the shelves, some of you might reminder it in the kitchen.

I was hoping for a whole wall of bookshelves when we altered the bungalow but it didn’t happen so I got rid of lots of my books to the charity shops. I did manage to keep my favourites in two other bookcases & these are the small ones.

You can also see a photo of my mum & Harrys massage ball for his back.

I was up early as I kept wondering if my hearing aid was in the green bin. Had a good look before the bin men came but no sign of it….i shall keep looking before I get the new one on Monday. I can cancel.