A coffee & scone.

Harry’s birthday today & we had a lovely morning talking to New Zealand & family all around. Ruth called in with some rhubarb & to have a piece of birthday cake which was horrid! I bought it I hasten to add….
This afternoon we went to M&S to get some polo shirts….one of his presents was a £50 voucher so it came in very handy!
We have both been a bit, I wouldn’t say scruffily dressed but not at our best! Clothes for summer all packed away!
You can see the birthday boy at the back against the window!

Three good things:
1. A lovely birthday!
2. We got talking to a couple in M&S who were very entertaining….we met over the trunks & later in the cafe! He was wandering around with a nightie over his arm he was buying for his wife….
3. Jack has put on Rod Stewart on video….we are big fans of his.
Granny7 ace
Happy birthday
June 24th, 2021  
Barbara Paquette ace
🎂🎉🍺🎶Happy Birthday Harry🎶🍺🎉🎂
June 24th, 2021  
Dianne
Happy birthday!
June 24th, 2021  
julia ace
Happy birthday Harry.. Sounds like a great day.. Enjoy Rockin Rod.. hes great..
June 24th, 2021  
