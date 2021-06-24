A coffee & scone.

Harry’s birthday today & we had a lovely morning talking to New Zealand & family all around. Ruth called in with some rhubarb & to have a piece of birthday cake which was horrid! I bought it I hasten to add….

This afternoon we went to M&S to get some polo shirts….one of his presents was a £50 voucher so it came in very handy!

We have both been a bit, I wouldn’t say scruffily dressed but not at our best! Clothes for summer all packed away!

You can see the birthday boy at the back against the window!



Three good things:

1. A lovely birthday!

2. We got talking to a couple in M&S who were very entertaining….we met over the trunks & later in the cafe! He was wandering around with a nightie over his arm he was buying for his wife….

3. Jack has put on Rod Stewart on video….we are big fans of his.