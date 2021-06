The Cartford Inn roses

Cathy & I took Connie for a walk across the fields past the Cartford Inn where we saw this lovely rose climbing up the side of the hotel.

I don’t think I’ve ever seen a prettier or healthier climbing rose in a more prominent place.



Three good things:

1. All hands on deck in the garden (except mine!), mowing, strimming & weeding, it looks so much better!

2. BBQ inside!!

3. Ice cream Vienetta, haven’t had one for years!