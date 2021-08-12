Justine backing out…

Justine is almost finished after three weeks work tiling……I never thought it would take that long but when you think she’s almost tiled the whole ground floor except for the two bedrooms so it’s to be expected.



Three good things:

1. Deliveries today….wood burner stove, outside porch light, soil moved from front of house to back & weeds uprooted & taken away.

2. The grass cut & edges strummed ready for holiday makers back tomorrow.

3. Watching interesting programmes on Japan. Strangely fascinating watching a guy with a camera walk the streets early in the morning.