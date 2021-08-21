A lovely reminder…

A local legend is Jack Benson & his stories & rhymes still live on in the local Focus magazine that Harry will be delivering this week.

This lovely garden which is full of salads, vegetables & herbs belongs the the Cartford Inn where above the bar inscribed into the oak beam are the immortal words ‘Where Patty met Jack’



Three good things:

1. I’ve been painting skirting boards & doors for the last couple of days before the bedroom carpets arrive on Monday morning.

2. Thankfully only two rooms with skirting boards….I wouldn’t like to do any more…

3. Garden kneelers!