Previous
Next
A lovely reminder… by happypat
Photo 3598

A lovely reminder…

A local legend is Jack Benson & his stories & rhymes still live on in the local Focus magazine that Harry will be delivering this week.
This lovely garden which is full of salads, vegetables & herbs belongs the the Cartford Inn where above the bar inscribed into the oak beam are the immortal words ‘Where Patty met Jack’

Three good things:
1. I’ve been painting skirting boards & doors for the last couple of days before the bedroom carpets arrive on Monday morning.
2. Thankfully only two rooms with skirting boards….I wouldn’t like to do any more…
3. Garden kneelers!
21st August 2021 21st Aug 21

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 11 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade, if only the...
985% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dianne
Jack sounds like he was a great entertainer with his stories that are still being used. You have been busy - no wonder your garden kneeler was in use!
August 21st, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise