Doors wide open… by happypat
Doors wide open…

Lovely weather today & we really relished all the doors being open.
I painted round edges of quite a few of the windows today before the man comes to fit the blinds. The spray paint missed the last half inch so it was a brush job.
The tarmac chap has been to measure up tonight….we don’t know the damage yet but won’t be cheap as the present flags need to come up first.

Three good things:
1. I saw a dad pushing his little boy in a pushchair & collecting litter in a bag with a litter picker while walking along. That little boy will grow up with excellent examples.
2. Two Achillia plants for £20 so I bought them.
3. We have had a smart meter fitted today but unfortunately they couldn’t link the gas meter with it as the meters are at different sides of the house.
2nd September 2021 2nd Sep 21

Pat Knowles

Beryl Lloyd ace
Pat what a wonderful concept to be able to sit on the patio with the doors wide open in summer ( or half and half as Harry has placed his chair , Ha !! ) And when the snows of winter come you will be able to sit warm and cosy , with the door shut to the elements while you still have this wonderful view of your garden! So good to start off with hardy perennials for the garden - once planted - then very little care or work to do but enjoy the flowers !
September 2nd, 2021  
Pat Knowles ace
@beryl Thank you Beryl, our garden is sadly lacking in any sort of flower. Full of head high brambles when we moved in &amp; still some trying to push their way up. It will be a few years before we get any sort of order I think but I have made a start! We are loving it here, it’s been fantastic today.
Harry was sitting in the swing seat but had to move under the verandah a bit it was so hot,
September 2nd, 2021  
