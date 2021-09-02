Doors wide open…

Lovely weather today & we really relished all the doors being open.

I painted round edges of quite a few of the windows today before the man comes to fit the blinds. The spray paint missed the last half inch so it was a brush job.

The tarmac chap has been to measure up tonight….we don’t know the damage yet but won’t be cheap as the present flags need to come up first.



Three good things:

1. I saw a dad pushing his little boy in a pushchair & collecting litter in a bag with a litter picker while walking along. That little boy will grow up with excellent examples.

2. Two Achillia plants for £20 so I bought them.

3. We have had a smart meter fitted today but unfortunately they couldn’t link the gas meter with it as the meters are at different sides of the house.