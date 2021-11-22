Up it goes….that time if the year again!

I went to my weekly Yoga class in the Community Centre (the white building you can see there) & they were putting the village Christmas tree up in the square. I thought it looked a bit small but might look different when the branches drop down.



The fish & chip shop is behind the loader, the post office & butchers to the right out of sight. A ladies dress shop on the left of the village centre & just a bit further to the left Pebbys the best bakers for miles around.



They picked a good day as there is nothing going on in Great Eccleston on a Monday, everything is closed.



Three good things:

1. The lie down at the end of yoga….it was hard work today!

2. I love this cold frosty weather.

3. De-icer.