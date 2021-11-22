Previous
Up it goes….that time if the year again! by happypat
Photo 3680

Up it goes….that time if the year again!

I went to my weekly Yoga class in the Community Centre (the white building you can see there) & they were putting the village Christmas tree up in the square. I thought it looked a bit small but might look different when the branches drop down.

The fish & chip shop is behind the loader, the post office & butchers to the right out of sight. A ladies dress shop on the left of the village centre & just a bit further to the left Pebbys the best bakers for miles around.

They picked a good day as there is nothing going on in Great Eccleston on a Monday, everything is closed.

Three good things:
1. The lie down at the end of yoga….it was hard work today!
2. I love this cold frosty weather.
3. De-icer.
22nd November 2021

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 11 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade, if only the...
1008% complete

Photo Details

carol white ace
Nicely captured scene
November 22nd, 2021  
Granny7(Denise) ace
Christmas is definitely coming!
November 22nd, 2021  
