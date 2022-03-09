Carpet of Spring bulbs

No photo today as I forgot again.
I have been to a friends house today & three of us met up for a bit of lunch..it was good to catch up. Our friend was mown down by an invalid buggy almost two weeks ago & it’s left her badly bruised & confined to home. She needed cheering up!
Three good things:
1. Our churchyard is full of bulbs flowering among the grave stones.
2. Harry has had his stitches removed but it’s quite sore still & not quite as clean a wound as I would like. Doesn’t help that he uses his hands so much outside…I keep telling him to put gloves on.
3. M&S chocolate covered Swiss roll.
I fell over because of one of those things some 10 or so years ago. It clipped my heel as I was walking & the next thing I knew I was on the ground. Pride hurt more than anything! They are pretty lethal though, or rather their drivers are!
Take care of that hand Harry..
Spring flowers always cheery 😘