Carpet of Spring bulbs

No photo today as I forgot again.

I have been to a friends house today & three of us met up for a bit of lunch..it was good to catch up. Our friend was mown down by an invalid buggy almost two weeks ago & it’s left her badly bruised & confined to home. She needed cheering up!



Three good things:

1. Our churchyard is full of bulbs flowering among the grave stones.

2. Harry has had his stitches removed but it’s quite sore still & not quite as clean a wound as I would like. Doesn’t help that he uses his hands so much outside…I keep telling him to put gloves on.

3. M&S chocolate covered Swiss roll.