Previous
Next
Carpet of Spring bulbs by happypat
Photo 3784

Carpet of Spring bulbs

No photo today as I forgot again.
I have been to a friends house today & three of us met up for a bit of lunch..it was good to catch up. Our friend was mown down by an invalid buggy almost two weeks ago & it’s left her badly bruised & confined to home. She needed cheering up!

Three good things:
1. Our churchyard is full of bulbs flowering among the grave stones.
2. Harry has had his stitches removed but it’s quite sore still & not quite as clean a wound as I would like. Doesn’t help that he uses his hands so much outside…I keep telling him to put gloves on.
3. M&S chocolate covered Swiss roll.
9th March 2022 9th Mar 22

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 12 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1036% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Carole Sandford ace
So pretty!
I fell over because of one of those things some 10 or so years ago. It clipped my heel as I was walking & the next thing I knew I was on the ground. Pride hurt more than anything! They are pretty lethal though, or rather their drivers are!
March 9th, 2022  
Pat Knowles ace
@carole_sandford You’re telling me Carole, she was racing to cross the road at the crossing & crashed into our friends legs from the back….didn’t even say sorry & went on her way. They go quite a speed.
March 9th, 2022  
julia ace
As @carole_sandford they can be lethal.. hooting along the foot paths. Hope your frien was cheered up with your visit..
Take care of that hand Harry..
March 9th, 2022  
Casablanca ace
Rude buggy driver! Not impressive. Hope Harry’s hand heals up but you are quite right. He should be wearing gloves for the moment at least!
Spring flowers always cheery 😘
March 9th, 2022  
Pat Knowles ace
@julzmaioro @casablanca Wouldn’t have minded but they were coming out of church, our friend held the door open for her then as she was standing waiting to cross the road she came bombing along rushing to cross while the road was clear. They should have a bell or a hooter!
March 9th, 2022  
carol white ace
Lovely spring flowers
March 9th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise