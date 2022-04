Flowering crab apple

We are lucky to have this lovely tree at the edge of our decking. It’s a pretty boring tree the rest of the year but just now it’s in its full glory!



Three good things:

1. An afternoon visiting the garden centre. We bought a geranium, two lupin plants & an unusual white Muscari plant…I’ve only ever seen the blue ones before.

2. Two coffee renoirs from the cake stand.

3. Warm enough for no fire tonight!