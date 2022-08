Up river towards the fells

Another photo taken on one of our evening walks.

This walk goes is by the Cartford Inn just down the road from us, five minutes away so handy for a coffee or more.



Three good things:

1. A better meal out today….but I am not 100% today….lack of sleep & cold.

2. Our builder has been & done a few jobs…..shaved a couple of doors where they were sticking & fixed the loft ladder.

3. Given a pile of magazines to browse through.