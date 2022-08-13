Previous
Evening BBQ by happypat
Photo 3934

Evening BBQ

Just this photo tonight.
An evening bbq with Cathy & Garth.

Plus Connie of course!
My word it’s been hot today!

One good thing:
It’s our grandson Max’s 12 th birthday in New Zealand. We had a chat last night.
Pat Knowles

Casablanca ace
That looks soooo relaxing!
August 13th, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
A nice relaxed evening, by the looks of it.
August 13th, 2022  
