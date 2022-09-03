Previous
Vintage Killarney by happypat
Vintage Killarney

This pub has been in the same family for almost a century. The O’Leary family must be very proud of their rather famous pub.
I have never been in surprisingly but it’s very traditional inside apparently with tiled floors & beams.
I love the writing on the windows & its always beautifully presented with the flowers.

Three good things:
1. It’s just started raining….who would have thought we would have been pleased?
2. Fresh raspberries.
3. We went to the fish & chips place tonight & decided to eat in. Delicious it was too but I nearly fell off my seat when the bill came to £20.60! Two fish & small chips each & two teas! Not such a good thing but I suppose we have to get used to price increase but strangely don’t expect it at the local chippy
Pat Knowles

Casablanca
I have eaten in there before! But oh.....not as expensively as that, wow! Prices have gone up. Love Killarney.
September 3rd, 2022  
julia
Looks very inviting send well maintained ..
Yes the price of eating out is increasing.. 😔
September 3rd, 2022  
