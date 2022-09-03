Vintage Killarney

This pub has been in the same family for almost a century. The O’Leary family must be very proud of their rather famous pub.

I have never been in surprisingly but it’s very traditional inside apparently with tiled floors & beams.

I love the writing on the windows & its always beautifully presented with the flowers.



Three good things:

1. It’s just started raining….who would have thought we would have been pleased?

2. Fresh raspberries.

3. We went to the fish & chips place tonight & decided to eat in. Delicious it was too but I nearly fell off my seat when the bill came to £20.60! Two fish & small chips each & two teas! Not such a good thing but I suppose we have to get used to price increase but strangely don’t expect it at the local chippy