Previous
Next
Irish wedding by happypat
Photo 3956

Irish wedding

Apparently it’s the custom for a wedding party to drive through the town with car horns blowing. That is the bride waving!
Two weddings drove through Kenmare while we were there.

Three good things:
1. A new battery for the blind remote control.
2. I caught up with all my holiday ironing.
3. A very important card arrived….Harry had to sign for it!
6th September 2022 6th Sep 22

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 12 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1083% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a happy looking bride ! and such a joyous way to announce to the world of your marriage !
September 6th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise