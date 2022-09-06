Sign up
Photo 3956
Irish wedding
Apparently it’s the custom for a wedding party to drive through the town with car horns blowing. That is the bride waving!
Two weddings drove through Kenmare while we were there.
Three good things:
1. A new battery for the blind remote control.
2. I caught up with all my holiday ironing.
3. A very important card arrived….Harry had to sign for it!
6th September 2022
6th Sep 22
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 12 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
4758
photos
138
followers
122
following
1083% complete
3949
3950
3951
3952
3953
3954
3955
3956
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
26th August 2022 4:15pm
Tags
party
,
ireland
,
wedding
,
kenmare
,
2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a happy looking bride ! and such a joyous way to announce to the world of your marriage !
September 6th, 2022
